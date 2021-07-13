Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.84.

NYSE:A opened at $149.51 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

