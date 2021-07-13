Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

