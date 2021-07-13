Aion Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $60.54 million and $4.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.13 or 1.00427224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.01229677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00377727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00378299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005186 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,304,360 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.