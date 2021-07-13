Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €3.99 ($4.69) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.48.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

