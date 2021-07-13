Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 31,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,299. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

