Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.50.

AFLYY opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.