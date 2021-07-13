Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

EPA:AIR opened at €112.20 ($132.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €105.99. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

