Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given a $25.45 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $25.45 price target on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Aixtron has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $28.50.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

