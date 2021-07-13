Albert Waichow Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMEH traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 801,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,819. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

