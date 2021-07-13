Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $11.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3,729.78. 164,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,356.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.