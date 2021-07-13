Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

