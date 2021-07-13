Alesco Advisors LLC Has $103.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,847 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $103,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 61,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,095. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31.

