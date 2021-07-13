Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG stock remained flat at $$55.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,999. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.