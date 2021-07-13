Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $19.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,559.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,545.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,390.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

