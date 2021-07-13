Alexandria Forbes Sells 30,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NYSE:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NYSE:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00.

Shares of MGTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 94,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,394. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

