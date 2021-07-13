Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.67.
In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
