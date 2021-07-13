Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

