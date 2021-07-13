Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $185.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

