Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

