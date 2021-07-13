Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $647.42

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $647.42 and last traded at $646.07, with a volume of 4723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $642.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $595.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

