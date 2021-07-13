Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €212.10 ($249.53) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €215.54. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.