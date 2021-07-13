Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $44.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

