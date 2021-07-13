Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Insider Sells $877,000.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,730. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

