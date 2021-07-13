Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:ALZN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 8,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,801. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
