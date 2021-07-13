Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ALZN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 8,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,801. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

