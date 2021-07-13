AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $582.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $291.20 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.