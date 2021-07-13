Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $200,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

