Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. 156,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.