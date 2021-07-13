American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 30,610,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,793,352. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.