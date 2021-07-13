American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 794.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

