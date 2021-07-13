American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan Sells 400,000 Shares

American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $832,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $940,000.00.

NYSE ABML traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 1,572,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,602. American Battery Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

