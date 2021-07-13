American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.16.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

