American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.65. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

