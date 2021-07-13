American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American National Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

