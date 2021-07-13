American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. It also boosts shareholder value by increasing dividends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

