Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 369,295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $240,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.