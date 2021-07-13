Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $319,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

