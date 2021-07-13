Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $266.18 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.37% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $266,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,620,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.