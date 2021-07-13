Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $299.01 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,014 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $299,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

