Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $229,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

