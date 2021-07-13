Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,498,973 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,378,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of iShares Gold Trust worth $282,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.