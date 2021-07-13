Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.81 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

