Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Sells $282,300.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36.

AMKR stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

