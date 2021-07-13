AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.65. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.