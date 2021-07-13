Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

