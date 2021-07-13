Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) to report ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.56). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

NYSE APLS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,202. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 162,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $8,557,347.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,990.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

