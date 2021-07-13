Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

