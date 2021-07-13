Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.53. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,499. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

