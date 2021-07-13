Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

NYSE:ITRI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,226. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

