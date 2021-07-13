Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $835.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $835.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.43 million to $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

MSM opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

