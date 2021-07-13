Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.51 Million

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce sales of $172.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.33 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $698.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.80 million to $716.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $729.08 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,029. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.