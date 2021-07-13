Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NYSE:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NYSE:PACB) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.